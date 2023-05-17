For the first time, Australians commemorating the Boer War will get a glimpse into "the other side" of a conflict that pitted Dutch-speaking Boers and British colonists over a war for gold and diamonds in South Africa.
Historian Nigel Burch, who is organising this year's commemoration of the Boer War in Launceston, said that previous commemorations have tended to overlook the other side of the conflict.
However this year, the South African High Commissioner has provided a letter which will be read out at Launceston's commemoration of the Boer War later this month.
The Commissioner, who is of Boer ancestry, "has provided a message that puts a slightly different view," Mr Burch said.
"It's a letter that looks to the reconciliation that occurred afterwards and that doesn't hide from the brutality of what happened," he said.
"So I was really pleased that we got that and I'm proud that it's the first time that it's happened in Australia," Mr Burch said.
The Boer War took place in South Africa in the late 19th and early 20th century. At the time South Africa was essentially three countries, Mr Burch said.
There was the British settlement of South Africa and two independent republics made up of Dutch speaking farming communities.
The discovery of gold and diamonds in South Africa led to a rush of English speaking populations into the area. Mr Burch said it was very similar to the gold rushes in parts of Australia.
That created enormous tensions and it led to war which started in 1899.
"We went into the war to support Britain because at that time, we were colonies," Mr Burch said.
The war ran into 1902 during which time Australia federated as a nation.
"So it became the first war that we fought as a nation," Mr Burch said.
Tasmania's commitment "was proportionately larger than than anyone else in Australia," Mr Burch said. 860 Tasmanians participated in the conflict and 42 were killed.
Additionally, the awards that Tasmanians received were proportionally high for a small population.
Two Victoria Crosses, the highest award in the British honours system, were awarded to Tasmanian soldiers.
The conflict was "a dirty war" where "lots of civilians died", Mr Burch said.
"But it was the [Boer] war that really started the legend of the Australian Bushman soldier."
We often associate that legend with the Anzacs of the First World War but it really started earlier, Mr Burch said.
It was also during the Boer War, that Australian soldiers started wearing the slouch hat with the rising sun on it.
The war's legacy helped "cement us as a nation," Mr Burch said, but it's largely overshadowed by World War I and II "partly because no one from the Boer War is still alive".
It's a war that's "in danger of being forgotten completely," he said.
"But it was our first national war, it was the first modern war and it really defined the Australian character."
It's a war that shouldn't be forgotten and we cannot forget its brutality or the number of civilians who died, Mr Burch said.
"If you look at the past, you can learn from it and the Boer War is a good example" he said.
Mr Burch said if we look back at the emotion, the hype and patriotic fervor at the time of the war, we can understand "that it keeps repeating and we never seem to learn from it."
He said the Boer War was a conflict that shouldn't have happened and Australians largely went to war with people from farming communities much like themselves "out of a misguided sense of British patriotism".
But that doesn't mean that we should forget it or the soldiers who suffered and died in that conflict, Mr Burch said.
There aren't very many people left who trace their ancestry to the Boer War, Mr Burch said, but he hoped that interest in this period of history and Australia's involvement can be rekindled.
This year's commemoration will be held on Sunday 28 May at 12pm at the Launceston Boer War Memorial in City Park.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
