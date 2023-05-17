How do young Tasmanian readers compare to their interstate peers?

The reading skills of young Tasmanians are not improving, according to latest international reading results data, which show a drop in reading results since pre-pandemic.
Up to 23 per cent were not hitting proficient reading benchmarks, however Tasmania had some of the highest numbers of students hitting advanced reading benchmarks across Australia.
A cohort of Tasmanian students in Year 4 took part in the 2021 Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS), with results showing there has been a 3 per cent drop in reading performance since the 2016 testings.
Up to 15 per cent of the cohort were hitting advanced international benchmarks, 61 per cent sat in the high or intermediate range, while 15 per cent and 8 per cent were at low or below low benchmarks.
Those reading at the advanced level saw Tasmania record the second highest proportion of students across the nation, behind the Australian Capital Territory and on par with New South Wales.
Across Australia, 80 per cent of Year 4 students met proficient international reading benchmarks.
This leaves 20 per cent who are not hitting benchmarks, including 14 per cent at the low benchmark and 6 per cent who failed to reach this.
In comparison to other country performances on reading, Australia's average score was lower than average scores in Singapore, Hong Kong, England, the Russian Federation, Finland and Poland.
It was on par with countries such as Sweden, Denmark and Italy.
PIRLS national project manager Kylie Hillman said the proportion of students achieving the national proficient standard was stable.
"Every child deserves the chance to become a competent reader, Ms Hillman said.
"Students in year 4 are at a key transition point in their schooling, moving from 'learning to read' to
'reading to learn'. Support for students who find reading challenging is essential to prevent them falling behind in other learning areas, as more of their schooling draws on their reading skills."
