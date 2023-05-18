Silent cars pose as a threat for pedestrians

FOR pedestrians who are blind or partially sighted, sound is a critical component of safe and independent navigation. Audible signals can help us to orient ourselves to our surroundings, identify potential hazards, understand the flow of traffic, and determine when it's safe to cross a street.
Enter hybrid and electric vehicles (HEVs), which can be virtually silent while travelling at speeds below 50 kilometres per hour. For those of us who are blind or partially sighted, as well as other vulnerable road users, the lack of an audible signal from these types of vehicles poses significant risks.
The Australian Government needs to recognise the dangers that these vehicles pose to us as pedestrians by updating the Motor Vehicle Standards Act 1989 to require manufacturers to equip vehicles with an Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS), which creates artificial sounds comparable to conventional vehicles.
This requirement must be applied to all vehicle classes, including buses, multi-person passenger vehicles, passenger cars, trucks and low-speed vehicles.
As public transport systems across Australia begin deploying hybrid and electric buses, governments and other stakeholders must also ensure the presence of an effective AVAS to mitigate risk to pedestrians and public transport users.
Blind and partially sighted public transport users waiting at bus stops could be at significant risk, as slow-moving buses that do not emit an audible signal would be undetectable.
The Department of Infrastructure is currently seeking written submissions from the public on this important safety issue by no later than 26 May, 2023.
James Newton, Newstead
I SOMEWHAT admire both Lara Alexander and John Tucker for having the courage to resign from the Liberals because they felt they were somewhat living a lie by continuing when they did not believe in the track that the Government was leading us down.
It appears that even a fair proportion of Hobartians are opposed to the expenditure that we are about to have thrust upon us so not much to do with our good old North/South Divide.
As to "grey haired old fossils" (David Champ, The Examiner, May 17th) and the remarks re grey hair made by The Editor on Tuesday....
Let me explain why so many older Tasmanians are opposed (plus a huge number of others)- It is because we care-we care about not leaving ongoing debt for the younger generation that will stretch over decades.
Our young up and coming sport stars of the future will succeed even if we do not have a team of our own this has been shown to be true.
T.M.Richardson, Ravenswood
