City of Launceston councillors raised concerns over the Kings Meadows Connector exit ramp from the Midland Highway.
At the May 4 meeting, councillor Tim Walker said concerns about the off ramp had been raised to him by members of the community.
"After 5pm the off ramp gets to a point where cars are backing up onto the highway, therefore one lane on the 110km/h highway has cars in a standstill," he said.
Chief officer Michael Stretton said the exit ramp continued to be an issue and the council had previously reached out to State Growth about the area.
"We need to look at potential options we might be able to investigate with State Growth," he said.
Cr Hugh McKenzie, who had seen the sudden standstill of cars on the freeway himself, wanted to know if any interim measures were possible, such as signage.
Mr Stretton said the council could only take suggestions to State Government who operate the road.
"The longer term option is to increase the capacity of the roundabout, but clearly that's a fair way off, it's appropriate to explore some shorter term options," he said.
Councillor Lindi McMahon said the Safer Communities Committee had written to the department for an illuminated sign.
"Unfortunately, up to this point we haven't had a response," she said.
A state growth departmental spokesperson said the department had been working with the council to address safety concerns.
"We are working with consultants to design an extension to the existing exit ramp to resolve the issue," the spokesperson said.
"This project is a high priority and we will we provide further updates as it progresses."
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
