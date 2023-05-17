Equality Tasmania wants the Medicare rebate for assisted reproductive services to cover surrogacy so intending parents can be treated as patients receiving a clinically relevant service.
A Senate committee last September started an inquiry into universal access to reproductive health care and heard surrogacy was currently excluded from the rebate, unlike most fertility treatments.
Equality Tasmanian informed the committee there would be a minimal cost to the Commonwealth Government to remove the exclusion which it argued had a discrimatory impact on gay couples and women who had suffered the loss of their womb or uterus.
"The exclusion is counterproductive in that it encourages intended parents to undertake surrogacy overseas," it said.
The organisation said it was concerned about laws that probited couples and surrogates from advertising and that made it illegal for intending parents to find a surrogate who lived outside Tasmania.
Women's Health Tasmania has expressed its belief to the committee that nurses and midwives should be upskilled to deliver pregnancy terminations.
It presented 24 recommendations during the inquiry which included free contraception for people aged under 25 years old, the the addition of copper intrauterine devices to the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme and an increase to Medicare rebates for reproductive healthcare interventions.
The committee is due to table its final report in parliament next month.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
