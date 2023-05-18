For a government that has consistently promised that no Australian will be left behind, last week's Budget is a stark reminder that Labor members are not living their own values.
I recognise that the government has a fine line to walk between supporting the needs of Australians in a cost-of-living crisis (one that we have not seen in recent memory) and addressing inflation. However, the more I look, the more I am confused as to just who they are supposedly trying to help.
Over the past few years, I have lobbied my own party when in government and the current government to raise the JobSeeker rate. Last year, I formed the bi-partisan Parliamentary Friends of Ending Poverty group with Labor MP Alicia Payne to look at matters relating to the impact of poverty in Australia.
Lifting our communities out of poverty should be beyond political lines as it benefits all of us in the long run. All sides of politics must recognise that equal opportunity is critical to boosting productivity and that more must be done to equal the playing field. Labor's announcement this week of a $40 a fortnight raise in JobSeeker - lower than the raise implemented by the Coalition in 2021 - fails to meaningfully address this issue and still leaves many in our community living below the poverty line. Additionally, with cost-of-living pressures continuing to rise, there was a missed opportunity to implement the Coalition's recommendation of increasing how much people on support payments can earn before those payments are reduced.
I acknowledge the government for providing temporary electricity bill relief and for partly tackling the bulk-billing issue where GPs will see an increased incentive to bulk-bill pensioners, concession card holders and children on top of their rebate. However, this does not go far enough to address the retention and recruitment of doctors in our local practices and is an ongoing conversation that I am continuing to have with health professionals in our community. Cheaper childcare is welcomed but more reform is needed to ensure places are available when and where needed for working parents. Cost means little if you can't access the service.
Then we come to the topic of infrastructure and the stadium. I am neither anti-progress, anti-AFL or anti-development. I think it's terrific that Tasmania will have its own team, and I do acknowledge that the stadium is part of a longer-term vision for our state. I also welcome the $65 million for UTAS Stadium, as it does present an opportunity to redevelop an existing facility although the funds do not extend to a significant stage of the project that will see much-needed courts built.
However, I cannot support a third stadium when there are more pressing needs in our community and if there is $240 million spare for sporting infrastructure, well, this would go a long way to supporting the needs grassroots sporting clubs around our region. We have netball, basketball, soccer, and hockey here in the North just bursting at the seams and unable to meet the demand of growth in all the sports while also battling with current infrastructure that is not fit for purpose.
If we want to talk about sport at the elite level, we need to provide our communities with the facilities that create the pathway towards competing at a higher level. And by doing that we can attract the national and international tournaments that would be a boon for our region.
There is the expectation within our community that if money can be found to support a stadium, then there must be money available for other essential services and this year's budget falls short. The closer I look at the budget, the less I see that provides for the now and for the future of Northern Tasmanians and we haven't even begun to feel the impact of the GST revenue hit uncovered in the budget this week.
Road funding has been significantly cut, there is no relief for working families who are being smashed by cost-of-living increases, little support for small businesses facing a very uncertain economic future, and a key evidence-based program assisting Northern Tasmanian entrepreneurship has been chopped with absolutely no warning leaving Future Isles - the wonderful facilitators behind the program - and its participants out in the cold. The cost of this program is incredibly minor compared to the benefit it brings to our region and this cut is inexplicable.
When you scratch beyond the surface of the headlines, there is very little of substance in this Budget with many feeling left behind.
