Bridget Archer shares thoughts on federal budget

By Bridget Archer
May 18 2023 - 11:00am
Bass MHA Bridget Archer says the federal budget doesn't go far enough to help Northern Tasmanians. Picture by Rod Thompson
For a government that has consistently promised that no Australian will be left behind, last week's Budget is a stark reminder that Labor members are not living their own values.

