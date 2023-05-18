Lifting our communities out of poverty should be beyond political lines as it benefits all of us in the long run. All sides of politics must recognise that equal opportunity is critical to boosting productivity and that more must be done to equal the playing field. Labor's announcement this week of a $40 a fortnight raise in JobSeeker - lower than the raise implemented by the Coalition in 2021 - fails to meaningfully address this issue and still leaves many in our community living below the poverty line. Additionally, with cost-of-living pressures continuing to rise, there was a missed opportunity to implement the Coalition's recommendation of increasing how much people on support payments can earn before those payments are reduced.

