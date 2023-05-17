South Launceston Suns face one of their biggest tests this season as they look to close the gap between first and second in the Greater Northern League women's.
Sitting five points behind bye-team Queechy Penguins, the Suns face third-placed City Marians in what will be a battle of water-tight defences - only conceding 11 goals between them.
Goalkeepers Lynsey Shepherd-Blazley and Ruby Richardson have had their back-lines in order but the Marians will need to snap a two-game losing streak as they return from almost a month on the sidelines.
South Burnie travel to Smithton as both sides will be motivated to get on the winners' list.
A win to the visiting Hawks could close the gap between the top four and the rest, while Smithton are still looking for their first victory despite finding the back of the net three times this season.
Tamar Churinga will be looking to show off their improvement as they face West Devonport for the second time this season. The Dragons won their first meeting 6-0, with Tamar recently winning for the first time since returning to the competition.
Smithton have the chance to solidify their spot as finals contenders as they host South Burnie.
Sitting in fourth, the Saints are two points clear of fifth, while a win for the Hawks would see them equal Smithton on points.
Two sides that have met on the biggest stage regularly face off, with Burnie Baptist hosting ladder-leaders South Launceston.
Since dropping their first two matches of the season, Baptist have seemingly found their form but meet their biggest tests on Saturday - with South Launceston undefeated and dominant at both ends of the pitch.
Fellow Northern sides Launceston City and Queechy Penguins will also hit the Bass Highway, facing West Devonport and City Marians respectively.
The Jayden Pearson-coached City outfit are also undefeated and are in a strong position to remain that way against the eighth-placed Dragons, who pushed Smithton last weekend.
The Penguins are in ominous form and will be a big task for City Marians despite recent impressive performances against top sides.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
