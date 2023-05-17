After the next state election there is unlikely to be a majority government as we have largely known it, that is a single political party with a majority on the floor of the House of Assembly.
Lara Alexander and John Tucker moving to the cross benches simply increase the odds.
Four compelling factors are at work pushing Tasmania towards minority, or more correctly, coalition governing.
First, returning the House of Assembly to 35 seats essentially lowers the threshold for being elected from 16.7 per cent to 12.5 per cent of votes. With support for independents and the Greens running at around 20 per cent there is a very high probability of more independents and Greens being elected. Kevin Bonham has suggested that with 35 seats at the 2021 election a clear majority or the Liberals would not have been a certainty.
The second factor is the growing loss of faith in traditional parties to be able to represent the increasing diversity of societal interests and values. The ability to simultaneously appeal across the spectrum of voters is slowly fragmenting. The numbers of groups seeking recognition, rights, restitution and redistribution is growing almost daily.
Paradoxically the move of Lara Alexander and John Tucker takes us back to the origins of elected members representing their communities not the political parties that have come to dominate parliaments.
The third factor is lack of transparency and openness which has accelerated this loss of trust in the major parties. Some of the bad habits the Liberals have picked up around treating the public like mushrooms has been extended to their own backbenchers - at great cost.
One of the many challenges for Labor is that its record of dealing with openness and transparency when it in government has been as bad as that of the Liberals. So unless there are clear new or enhanced mechanisms proposed its unlikely Labor will gain from the Liberals missteps. Of course there is no guarantee the independents will be any better but they can hardly be worse.
Similarly the all powerful minders whose hubris leads to backbenchers being ignored have once again failed their political leaders and need to be reigned in.
Fourth, as we have seen at the last federal election there remains a sense, especially amongst younger voters, that the major parties are dragging the chain on environmental action. Too little, too late. As our demographics increase the numbers of generation Z voters (1995 -2009) we can expect a higher green and independent vote and a preference for Labor over conservative parties. This could wash out much of the current marginal advantage of the Liberals.
Finally the deeply ingrained Labor and Liberal skewering of any sort of coalition arrangements now increasingly looks like a quaint historical view. Its especially hard to imagine how the Liberals can credibly switch from a strong stable majority pitch to a strong stable coalition pitch. The websites of many of the Liberals would need to change dramatically from the 'minority governments just don't work' mantra.
Both major parties have had their fair share of instability dramas in recent years with the Liberals now slightly ahead in the probability of a Netflix series.
Rather than lament the possible demise of majority government we need to change our language and attitudes to be ready for what is increasingly the normal condition for most liberal democracies globally. Indeed many democracies such as Italy have not had a traditional majority government for decades.
We need stop talking about minority government and start talking about coalitions and partnerships that can come together for the best interest of Tasmanians. We see this at the national level where the Jacquie Lambie Party has created a niche by taking a philosophically pragmatic view of standing up for what they believe is right and standing up for Tasmania.
We need to stop talking about governments and talk about the Parliament. Political parties have co-opted parliaments for their self serving interests.
We also need to rethink the idea of Premier from being the leader of a political party to being a leader for Tasmania. That is a person who we trust to bring coalitions together in the interests of most or hopefully all Tasmanians. Someone who tries to unite rather than divide. Whilst Jeremy Rockliff has demonstrated many of these skill the secretive and polarising stadium decision may be his undoing.
Similarly we need to think about options for roles such as Ministers that could be drawn from a broader talent pool outside of the party.
Whilst there will be many unpredictable twists and turns (remember COVID) before 2025 times are changing and we should be exploring potential new forms of governance ready for the new forms of coalition certainty.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.