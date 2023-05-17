The Examiner
Lara Alexander, John Tucker a prediction of parliament's future?

By Professor David Adams
Updated May 18 2023 - 9:47am, first published 8:00am
Lara Alexander and John Tucker moving to the cross benches simply increase the odds of the state government turning into a minority at the next election. Picture by Phillip Biggs
After the next state election there is unlikely to be a majority government as we have largely known it, that is a single political party with a majority on the floor of the House of Assembly.

