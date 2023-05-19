Local government minister Nic Street has recommended a state mental health support and confidential counselling services be implemented for local government councillors.
Currently, these services are not in place for councillors.
Online harassment against local government councillors has been increasing in recent years, Local Government Association Tasmania chief officer Dion Lester said.
Mr Lester said the increase has been "very concerning".
"While being the closest level of government to the community has many advantages, it also means that councillors can be exposed to the sort of abuse that has forced the mayor of Launceston to resign," he said.
In 2022, LGAT reviewed the Workplace Health and Safety of Elected Representatives.
"We are currently working through the recommendations from this work that will support councillors in their role. This includes providing elected representatives access to councils' Employee Assistance Programs and establishing a mentoring program," Mr Lester said.
LGAT is working with the Tasmanian Government on a range of initiatives to support councillors. This includes a framework for managing challenging behaviour from community members.
During the 2022 October elections, candidates said one of the barriers around standing for local government was facing harassment, including online trolling and disrespect.
The Tasmanian Government has been working with the local government sector since 2019, when concerns around bullying and harassment of councillors via social media were raised and sparked a widespread conversation.
Local Government Minister Nic Street said everyone has a workplace where they are treated with respect, feel safe and where discrimination is not tolerated.
"We are working with the Local Government Association of Tasmania to implement appropriate recommendations from their recent Workplace Health and Safety Review of elected representatives," he said.
"In particular, I strongly support the recommendation of the review that Council Employee Assistance Programs are extended to include elected representatives. This will provide councillors access to a confidential counselling service and mental health support."
City of Launceston council offers a dedicated and independently operated Employee Assistance Program, which is a confidential counselling service.
The council's acting mayor Matthew Garwood said local government was a challenging space to work.
"Anyone who put's themselves into the public eye, whether it be as a councillor, athlete, musician or performer, can and most likely will experience some kind of commentary," he said.
"While most people engage with local councils in constructive ways, some choose to engage negatively with abuse and harassment, particularly with the accessibility of social media. Elected representatives and staff quite often deal with all sorts of pressures.
"The City of Launceston's organisational values also promote the well-being of staff, elected representatives, and the community, and our workplace culture is built on this foundation."
Launceston council will continue to participate in the Workplace Health and Safety Review and support any action to improve the situation for elected representatives and local government employees.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
