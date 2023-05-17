Launceston College principal Vicki Mackrill believes a lack of student parking impacts attendance.
Ms Mackrill said the student parking issue has been of concern for several years.
"Many avenues have been attempted by the School Association and the Student Voice group (SRC) to no avail," she said.
"I'm of the opinion that the parking issue does impact student attendance."
Tasmania's student attendance varies between 50 and 70 per cent and has dropped recently.
Figures released in the Education Department's latest 2021/2022 annual report show that just 52.3 per cent of public school students in Grades 7 to 10 managed a 90 per cent or more attendance rate.
Fewer schools in Northern Tasmania offer years 11 and 12, meaning students from some regions need to come to Launceston to complete their education.
After being approached by a councillor about being able to discount parking for the students, the City of Launceston council said they were unable to provide a discount.
At the May 4 council meeting, councillor Susie Cai said students had approached her about the possibility of discounts for parking.
The response from the council was the Central Activities District Parking Implementation Plan, supported by the council in 2021, stated parking pricing should be consistent.
A move to provide discounted parking to Launceston College students would contradict the parking plan.
Launceston College has no student parking available, with the school recommending students to use public transport where possible.
The closest and most affordable parking is Bathurst Street car park opposite the Brisbane Street campus entrance.
The council also recommended using Bathurst Street carpark, which sits opposite the campus entrance on Brisbane Street and can be accessed for $2.00 per two hours and $5.00 per day, Monday to Friday between 8.00am and 5.30pm.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
