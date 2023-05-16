The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Forensic tests have ruled out found items as being connected to Shyanne-Lee Tatnell's disappearance

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated May 16 2023 - 5:25pm, first published 5:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police, SES and community volunteers scoured the North Esk River for signs of Shyanne-Lee Tatnell on May 11.
Police, SES and community volunteers scoured the North Esk River for signs of Shyanne-Lee Tatnell on May 11.

Tasmania Police say items located in the North Esk River last week were unrelated to the disappearance of 14-year-old Shyanne-Lee Tatnell.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.