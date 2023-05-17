Chain pet store retailer, Pets Domain Stores, is looking to return to its roots and has Northern Tasmania in its sights.
Plans for a new store proposed for one of three undeveloped blocks that back onto the Legana Tavern, 6 Tatana Way, Legana are before the West Tamar Council.
The proposal is for the construction of a new bulky goods development and is estimated to cost $1.1 million to construct.
The proponent stated it would employ five people.
Pets Domains sells large pet food bags weighing up to 20 kilograms, large food bags for a variety of animals, large animal furniture and a range of additional bulky items.
The proponent said the average number of customers that a store interacts with is a little over six per hour.
"On average customers would be likely to visit the Pets Domain stores about once every two-three months, with the duration of stay within the store approximately 10 minutes," the proposal stated.
Pets Domain has 55 stores across Australia, including one in southern Tasmania at Cambridge.
The plan stated the development was in keeping with the surrounding retail precinct.
"It proposes a flexible floor plan that suits not only the intended use, but many possible future uses and will promote activity and attract people to the area," the proposal read.
Pets Domain chief executive Jason van Peelen founded the chain and is from Launceston.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
