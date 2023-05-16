Call for more cameras after dozens of windows smashed

A business owner is calling for more cameras in Brisbane Street mall after dozens of windows were smashed on Thursday night.
Twenty-five Launceston CBD businesses had windows smashed in the incident on May 11.
The cost of the damage is yet to be determined but owner of Coffee Republic Robin Smith said he had counted 62 broken windows in business on Charles Street and Brisbane Street.
Although his business was not damaged Mr Smith said it had suffered with fewer people entering and trading in the mall.
"We're about 30 per cent down," he said. "(The) mall "looks like a bomb that's gone off."
Mr Smith described the incident as the worst he had seen in the 20 years he had been operating at Brisbane Street mall.
"We've had anti-social behaviour with kids causing trouble years ago. This is the single worst incident we've ever had and something that's actually affected business."
Mr Smith is calling for more cameras and better lighting in the mall to counter the impact of crime.
"Parts of the mall, near Myer have blind spots and are not covered with CCTV footage, he said.
Police said a 32-year-old South Launceston woman had been arrested on May 12. She is yet to appear in court.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
