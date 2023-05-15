The Launceston Community Legal Centre (LCLC) is knocking down barriers for newly arrived migrants and asylum seekers to access justice in Northern Tasmania.
The LCLC identified a trend in the Magistrates Court in Launceston of a growing number of people from culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) backgrounds appearing in court without legal assistance.
The LCLC responded by creating an inclusive resource for people from certain language groups to connect the people with services the centre offers.
LCLC chief executive Stephen Karpeles said through the assistance of All About Languages interpreter service, the centre had created posters in Farsi and Nepali.
Those have links to audio recordings via a QR code, making the information services the centre offers accessible to people who cannot read or speak English, and who may not be fully literate in their own language.
"There are people newly arrived to Australia, appearing in the Magistrates on a range of matters - debt recovery, as victims of family violence, witnesses and in criminal matters," Mr Karpeles said.
"But they don't understand the system and they don't understand the language, and they aren't accessing services that might be able to assist them."
He said through a collaboration with Migrant Resource Centre North, they had realised that in some cases refugees and migrants might have faced circumstances where they might not have received formal education.
"So written resources, particularly in English, miss the mark," he said.
Mr Karpeles said the centre wanted to see everyone have access to justice.
"But what we need to recognize is that for some, there are more barriers to accessing justice than others," he said.
"And that's what we are here for, to assist those in our community who need help overcoming those barriers."
The LCLC is government funded, however there is no specific funding for interpreters. A grant from the Law Foundations will allow the centre to routinely engage with interpreters for CALD clients with matters in the Magistrates Court.
"So we can assist them to navigate the court processes, and to develop resources they are inclusive for them," Mr Karpeles said.
The program's benefit is expected to flow to other court users by reducing adjournments and delays caused by unrepresented parties having to be guided through the process by the Magistrates.
The program commenced this week, and to assist the LCLC lawyers and interpreters a mock criminal hearing was run with approximately 14 interpreters and case workers from the Migrant Resource Centre attending.
"Hopefully when we do reach the stage of contested matters for clients requiring interpreters, everyone is familiar with, and adhering to, best practice. We want to make sure the CALD court users feel included in the court process," Mr Karpeles said.
Anyone wishing to access this service, or in need of free legal advice or assistance, can contact the Launceston Community Legal Centre on 6334 1577 to make an appointment to speak to one of the centre's advocates.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter.
