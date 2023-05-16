State Labor has called for the Premier to test the government's control of the House of Assembly as soon as parliament resumes next week.
The comments by Opposition Leader Rebecca White came after two government backbenchers deserted the Liberal Party last week, pushing the Rockliff government into minority.
Now-independent parliamentarians Lara Alexander and John Tucker have said they will guarantee supply to the government, but both have also cited concerns over the Macquarie Point stadium project as among the reasons for their defections.
In a radio interview on Tuesday morning, Ms White said that, with its internal divisions, the Rockliff government might not survive to the end of the year.
Its control of the House of Assembly should be tested when parliament resumes next week, she said.
"I think the first order of business when we go back to parliament on Tuesday is to test whether the government has the confidence of the house," Ms White said.
"He should be able to demonstrate he maintains the confidence of the majority of the house, because if he doesn't, then he doesn't deserve to govern."
Premier Jeremy Rockliff meanwhile accused Ms White of finally admitting Labor wanted to kill Tasmania's AFL dreams when she said she would do "everything we can" to stop the stadium from being built.
Mr Rockliff said: "You cannot have a Tasmanian AFL team without a new stadium - it's as simple as that."
"Ms White has been trying to walk both sides and pretend she still supports our Tasmanian AFL team while opposing the stadium, but this has finally been exposed as the sham it is," he said.
"Any suggestion we can have a team without a stadium is just fanciful. It will not happen. Without the stadium, the team is dead, as are over 4000 jobs and billions into our economy."
But Ms White denied that.
"Let's be very clear here, the Tasmanian Labor Party supports a team in the AFL - we are not blocking a deal," she said.
"If the deal is ultimately put in jeopardy for us to get the team because of Jeremy Rockliff's failed decision-making, then he is the one who will ultimately wear the consequences."
Greens leader Cassy O'Connor later weighed in on Tuesday with a snipe at Labor, suggesting the party had been caught like a rabbit in the spotlight.
"They don't know how to give effect to their clear opposition to the stadium without causing problems for the Albanese government," Ms O'Connor said, referring to the federal government's decision to provide $240 million in funding to the project.
Ms O'Connor also questioned why Labor thought it wasn't possible to excise stadium funding from the budget without blocking supply.
"There's a furphy going around at the moment that excising the stadium from the budget is an attempt to block supply," she said.
Labor has said it would be difficult in practice to amend the budget Bill without blocking supply.
But Ms O'Connor disagreed.
"We have advice that is very clear, that we do have the capacity to amend the budget to remove funding for the stadium.
"So if Labor wants to see that advice, we are very happy to share that with them."
But the Greens leader also called for unity with Labor to defeat the stadium project.
"We believe, with sufficient support in the House of Assembly, that line items for funding for the stadium could be removed from the budget," she said.
That support would also have to include the two new independents, who have voiced concerns about the stadium, but have also said they would guarantee supply to the government.
Lara Alexander did not respond to comments about her position on that on Tuesday afternoon.
