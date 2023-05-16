Launceston United duo Dani Gunton and Courtney Marten are leading the chase for this season's Women's Super League golden boot.
Devonport's Jazmin White sits atop the goal-scorers' list with 10 with the United teammates on eight each.
Launceston City's Stef Tantari and United's English import David Owusu lead the Northern charge in NPL Tasmania with three apiece as Devonport's Spanish marksman Roberto Garrido sets the standard with eight.
City's Diesel Murfet is the leading Northern marksman in the Under-21s competition with three.
City's Daniel Smith and Alec Harris also have five goals each in the Northern Championship but the place for goals is the Women's NC.
Riverside's Meg Connolly has amassed 23 while Northern Rangers teammates Moana Chamberlin and Abbie Chugg have 12 each.
Riverside's Rhys Kinslow leads NC1 with seven, ahead of Lochlan Cameron (United) and Luke Davidson (Rangers) on five.
