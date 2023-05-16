The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Northern soccer players' goal-scoring feats

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
May 17 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riverside goal machine Meg Connolly. Picture by Craig George
Riverside goal machine Meg Connolly. Picture by Craig George

Launceston United duo Dani Gunton and Courtney Marten are leading the chase for this season's Women's Super League golden boot.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.