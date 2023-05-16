A strategy has been drawn up to support Tasmanian soccer's growth at both grassroots and elite levels.
Football Tasmania's Facilities Strategy 2023-2026 is designed to ensure sufficient facilities are available to cater for unmet demand and support the sport's projected growth.
It also seeks to future-proof soccer in Tasmania for eventual A-League teams of its own.
Central to the strategy is the development of three regional hubs around the state, with the Southern hub to be developed as the Home of Football at a greenfield site yet to be identified.
The hubs will provide community and grassroots facilities with a focus on accommodating growth, particularly in female participation.
Football Tasmania chief executive Matt Bulkeley said: "We are currently in discussions with the Government about whether the Macquarie Point Stadium could be suitably configured, or whether a better and more cost-effective option would be a 7-10,000 seat "show pitch" at the Southern regional hub, which could cater for A-League and other representative level games.
"Under this scenario, the Macquarie Point stadium could still be used for big games, such as international matches, and the Southern regional hub could host visiting A-League games, and potentially become the home of Tasmania's own A-League men's and women's teams down the track."
Bulkeley said Football Tasmania would seek feedback from clubs, footballers, all levels of Government and the broader community about the strategy.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
