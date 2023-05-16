A new Tasmanian transport industry program hopes to help heavy vehicle drivers with their physical and mental health over the next 18 months after launching in National Road Safety Week.
The Tasmanian Transport Association's Open Road - Driver Health and Wellbeing Program is designed to improve safety for heavy vehicle drivers and other road users.
Chairman of the Tasmanian Transport Association John de Bruyn said the project will be a collaborative effort between governing bodies, stakeholders and Tasmanian freight transport businesses.
"We're excited to provide resources and support that will make a real difference to the well being of people in our industry in Tasmania" said Mr de Bruyn.
The Open Road program plans to provide an "industry-led approach to address issues of physical and mental health and well being," and builds on the Tasmanian Transport Association's Physical and Mental Health and Well being Strategy.
Federal Assistant Minister for Infrastructure and Transport, Tasmanian Senator Carol Brown, launched the program at Epping Forest Road House earlier in the week and congratulated the Tasmanian Transport Association and Rural Alive and Well.
"The program will provide much needed support for Tasmanian transport workers and businesses, as they seek to raise awareness of the issues and provide practical support to improve the physical and mental health of workers", Assistant Minister Brown said.
"It is a significant step to addressing issues of physical and mental health experienced by drivers and others in the road transport industry."
The program is being delivered in partnership with Rural Alive and Well.
CEO from Rural Alive and Well Barb Walters said the Open Road program is able to deliver one-on-one support to people across the industry.
"The harsh reality for the Tasmanian transport industry is that health and well-being are often neglected", Ms Walters said.
"By partnering with RAW, the support specifically addresses and helps individuals work through unique situational stressors and challenges associated with the transport sector.
Open Road is made possible with $266,000 of crucial funding from the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator's (NHVR) Heavy Vehicle Safety Initiative (HVSI) to Tasmanian Transport Association, which comes from the $3.5 million investment from the federal government to HSVI projects.
