The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Queensland prescription model for ADHD is best, says Tasmanian GP

IB
By Isabel Bird
May 18 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Call to allow GPs to prescribe amphetamine stimulants to kids
Call to allow GPs to prescribe amphetamine stimulants to kids

A retired Tasmanian doctor is calling for legislative change that would allow general practitioners to prescribe psychostimulant medications to kids with ADHD, as is the case in Queensland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.