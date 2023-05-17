Launceston United were delighted to welcome back a familiar face as their league and cup defence heats up.
Adilat Otto was a pivotal component when United graduated from Northern Championship to the Women's Super League and after a brief spell down South is back in the familiar surroundings of Birch Avenue.
Comfortable as a holding midfielder, Otto can also fill the no.10 role and did so to devastating effect on Sunday, scoring the first and creating the winner in a 3-2 defeat of Kingborough.
United coach Nick Rawlinson said he was delighted to have her back.
"She went down to Hobart to do a course, I don't think it worked out so she returned up North and re-signed with us and we're very, very happy indeed to have her back in the side and she did a great job today," Rawlinson said after the match.
"She brings her aggressiveness on the ball but I think more than anything she's always looking for goals, she's got an attacking flair and mostly her pressing of the ball and that hardness on the ball is really important."
A double for US import Courtney Marten had United in control on Sunday but two late goals from Lions' Cara Lashmar ensured a nervy end to proceedings.
The same two sides meet again on Saturday in a Statewide Cup semi-final which is a repeat of last season's final, won 3-1 by United at KGV.
"What I've learned from today is that it'll be another tough game I'm sure," Rawlinson added. "We'll prepare as well as we can and look forward to the challenge."
With Launceston City and Riverside both departing the Lakoseljac Cup at the quarter-final stage, both clubs' hopes for statewide silverware turn to the under-21 competition where they remain on course potentially to meet in the final.
Alex Gaetani could find himself up against his former club if his Summer Cup-winning City side get past South East United on Saturday with Lynden Prince's Olympic hosting Devonport in the other semi-final a day later.
