Volunteering with Ambulance Tasmania is so much more than hands-on learning for nursing student Zoe Ezzy.
The 27-year-old said there were numerous reasons she volunteered as an ambulance officer.
"Partly, certainly it's really special to make a difference in someone's life," Ms Ezzy said.
"You're allowed to be there in the most difficult moments of someone's life and as a nursing student that experience is invaluable.
"Obviously, it also gets me out of the house."
Ms Ezzy is stationed in Campbell Town, having signed up to help while living in Hobart. She has continued there since moving to Launceston to study.
Having witnessed what the role entailed while on placement when studying a different degree, Ms Ezzy said the idea to volunteer stuck with her.
Nearing the end of her training, she said it was an interesting job.
Her role includes driving the truck, carrying bags and being an extra voice when required, although "the paramedics know a lot more than I do".
"There's been times at 2am when I'm holding the torch for the paramedic to be able to see what they're doing," Ms Ezzy said.
"It's interesting as a nursing student, you see the in hospital side; it's fascinating seeing the stories on the other side.
"It's useful to understand what paramedics go through."
The number of shifts Ms Ezzy covers a week varies, however she said she aimed for one or two per week.
She encouraged anyone to consider taking up the volunteering opportunity.
"More generally I really encourage people to do this, it's really valuable experience and something really outside what you see as someone out of healthcare," she said.
"You learn a lot of stories.
"For those studying in health care, even more so.
"I encourage people to look at doing it to learn stuff that can't be taught at university."
She gave examples of the on the job learning as interacting with patients and learning the symptoms of stroke when someone presents with one.
Last year volunteers contributed over 216,000 hours to Ambulance Tasmania.
National Volunteer Week runs from 15-21 May.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
