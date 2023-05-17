The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Ambulance Tasmania's Zoe Ezzy speaks on Volunteering

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
Updated May 17 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Volunteer ambulance officer Zoe Ezzy is nearing the end of her training and is excited to be making a difference in the lives of others. Picture supplied
Volunteer ambulance officer Zoe Ezzy is nearing the end of her training and is excited to be making a difference in the lives of others. Picture supplied

Volunteering with Ambulance Tasmania is so much more than hands-on learning for nursing student Zoe Ezzy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.