The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

New Arch centres to offer a safe space for victim-survivors

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated May 16 2023 - 7:41pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Commander Debbie Williams, Detective Inspector Melanie Groves, Police Statewide Program Coordinator Alison Birchall and Laurel House chief executive Kathryn Fordyce inspect the new office site. Picture by Paul Scambler
Commander Debbie Williams, Detective Inspector Melanie Groves, Police Statewide Program Coordinator Alison Birchall and Laurel House chief executive Kathryn Fordyce inspect the new office site. Picture by Paul Scambler

Construction has begun to provide victim-survivours of family, domestic, and sexual violence with immediate and integrated support in the North and the South of the state.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.