Construction has begun to provide victim-survivours of family, domestic, and sexual violence with immediate and integrated support in the North and the South of the state.
The Arch centres will offer a safe space for victim-survivors to receive counselling and specialist police investigator services at one location.
The two new centres will be located in the city centres of Launceston, in Cameron Street, and Hobart, in Victoria Street, with a focus on accessibility for all.
Police, Fire, and Emergency Management Minister Felix Ellis said the new centres would be called "Arch" to represent structured and co-ordinated support on offer.
"The name "Arch" and its logo have been chosen following a recent community survey," Minister Ellis said.
"At the centres, there will be no marked police cars, no police uniforms, and no requirement for a victim-survivor to speak with police until, and only if, they are ready."
READ MORE:
"The environment will be warm and welcoming. When victim-survivors attend a centre, they receive coordinated, trauma-informed care. They will be heard and believed.
"The project team has been working hard to progress this project as a priority so that we have these centres available in 2023."
Tasmania Police Northern Commander Kate Chamber, who worked extensively with the design and planning of the centres, said the process focused on best-practice sexual and family violence response that puts victim-survivors at the centre.
"In the design process, we wanted to make sure it involved community consultation and make sure that the centre here in Launceston was accessible to all of the community," she said.
"The victim-survivours consultation, in particular, is critically important.
"Their voice is necessary to ensure all victim-survivours, adults or children, people from the LGBTQIA+ community, Aboriginals and Torres Strait Islanders, persons with a disability, everyone needs to feel like this is a safe and accessible place.
"I'll never forget what one victim-survivour said to me during that consultation process; they said they 'just wanted somewhere where they could fall through the door and someone would pick me up', and I have held onto that for the entire project."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.