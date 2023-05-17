The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Our People

LGBTIQA+ community Launceston starts dungeons and dragons group

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
Updated May 18 2023 - 7:06am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The LGBTIQA+ community in Launceston is forming a Dungeons and Dragons group in Launceston. Picture by Declan Durrant.
The LGBTIQA+ community in Launceston is forming a Dungeons and Dragons group in Launceston. Picture by Declan Durrant.

The irony of games like Dungeons and Dragons (D&D), where anyone can be whomever they wish - be it elf, wizard or warlock - is that players are encouraged to truly be themselves.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

General news reporter at The Examiner, recently moved from Far North Queensland. Send tips to declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.