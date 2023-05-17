The irony of games like Dungeons and Dragons (D&D), where anyone can be whomever they wish - be it elf, wizard or warlock - is that players are encouraged to truly be themselves.
Support and advocacy group Working It Out Launceston hopes to facilitate that feeling of identity freedom in sessions of the role-playing game for members of the LGBTIQA+ community where they can "express themselves and connect."
Starting at the end of May, two groups of five community members will gather to take on quests in a world crafted by their Dungeon Masters (DMs) at two fortnightly sessions.
Working It Out Community Worker Alex* said their organisation was thrilled to be able to support people to come together in a safe space.
"We are honoured to have the ability to help the community connect with each other and show off their creativity, strategic thinking and problem-solving skills," Hova said.
"The response we have received from the community has been overwhelmingly positive, and we look forward to hosting these campaigns.
"This is just a wonderful thing to be happening for the community, and it's because of their efforts."
Dungeons and Dragons is a structured yet open-ended role-playing game where participants traditionally gather around a tabletop, much the same as any board game.
The difference being there is often no board. Instead, the game takes place in the theatre of the mind through stories called campaigns which the Dungeon Master tells; the constraints of reality disappear, and imagination is the only limit.
Game Forge owner Nick Alcorso, who has helped the group with supplies like dice and miniatures, said the game, which has an almost 50-year history, has always lent itself to personal expression.
"The very premise of the game is freedom of identity," Mr Alcorso said.
"And what that means is no judgement, no right way of doing something, and that imitates where we want society to head towards; a freedom of being whoever you choose to be or whoever you are."
The idea for the group was raised by a member of the local LGBTIQA+ community who approached Working It Out Launceston to host the D&D sessions and will be one of the DMs.
"Having a safe space where LGBTQIA+ people can come together, play games, and be their authentic selves is incredibly important," the Dungeon Master and community member said.
"It's an opportunity for us to form connections with each other."
For more information on Working It Out and their initiatives, visit their website here.
*Last name omitted for anonymity.
General news reporter at The Examiner, recently moved from Far North Queensland.
