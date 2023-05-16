Woman's wait for surgery to prevent breast cancer blows out to five years

The Examiner
Five year wait in Tasmania for 'elective' preventative mastectomy

By Isabel Bird
Updated May 16 2023 - 2:11pm, first published 12:46pm
A Tasmanian woman with a 90 per cent chance of getting breast cancer has been waiting five years for a potentially life-saving mastectomy on the state's elective surgery waitlist.

