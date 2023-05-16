New research from the University of Tasmania's Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies confirmed fears that the Maugean skate population has declined by almost 50 per cent in Macquarie Harbour since 2014.
The Maugean skate is a species of ray only found in brackish waters, unique to Tasmania's west coast.
The new findings follow previous research in September last year which found the skate was no longer detected in Bathurst Harbour, confirming Macquarie Harbour was its last stronghold.
Researcher Dave Moreno, who leads the Maugean skate monitoring project at IMAS, said the decline was entirely driven by environmental events.
"There is a population estimate, but we've seen a relative abundance drop of about 50 per cent," Dr Moreno said.
"The absolute number of the population isn't that important, but the real risk is that the population of any animal can only lose half of its individuals so many times before it's not viable anymore."
He said the conditions that resulted in the skate's decline were still ongoing in the harbour, and were a textbook case of human impact.
"There's a lot of historical impacts like mining runoff, but more recently the biggest issues we have are around dissolved oxygen levels in the water column, which involves hydro and salmon farming," Dr Moreno said.
"We've also recently discovered that climate change has a significant impact in Macquarie Harbour, the temperatures in deep waters have raised from one and a half to two and a half degrees in the past 30 years.
"It's one of those cases where it's a combination of multiple stressors and multiple impacts which act together and create a feedback loop."
Dr Moreno said it's the only species of skate they know of that lives its entire lifecycle in brackish water.
"It's a gondwana relic, it's basically been unchanged for millions and millions of years," Dr Moreno said.
"It's what we call a micro endemic so it's naturally quite at risk because it only exists in this tiny habitat and nowhere else in the world."
"This is arguably one of the most endangered shark and ray species in the world at the moment, and because of that restricted range, it means that any impacts increase the risk of extinction, which is something that usually doesn't happen in marine predators."
Dr Moreno said having up to date information and ongoing monitoring would be crucial for the species survival.
"We got very lucky that we detected this decline, but we need to be able to figure out if these things are still happening...there has to be a push to do things that will help address the environmental degradation," Dr Moreno said.
He said the situation was critical enough to start implementing off site conservation methods.
"It means things like captive breeding or other measurements that are not done on site to help boost the conservation of that wild population," he said.
"The reality is that we risk losing an important species which only exists in this harbour. So human activities related to the skate need to be managed, such as recreational fishing, and those that affect the marine environment such as salmonid aquaculture and river flow management for hydro production.
"There's a lot of concern for the species across the board."
