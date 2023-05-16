The winners of all maiden thoroughbred races in Tasmania will get a $2000 bonus from June 1, effectively increasing the stake by almost 13 per cent.
It's often said that the hardest race for a horse to win is its maiden so the incentive - backed by Ladbrokes in partnership with Tasracing - will be welcomed by rank-and-file participants.
The maidens at Elwick on Sunday were worth $15,625 to the winner so a $2000 increase is significant.
And, unlike the Tasbred bonus scheme, it will be paid to all maiden winners regardless of their breeding or state or origin.
Tasracing hopes it will encourage more people to buy and race horses.
"It's a game-changer," Tasracing CEO Andrew Jenkins said.
"While the cost of owning and racing horses in Tasmania is less than in many of the interstate jurisdictions, we need to constantly find ways to better support and encourage owners who are the lifeblood of the sport.
"Without horse numbers there are direct impacts on field sizes and wagering returns which impact the overall health of the industry and the hundreds of people it employs."
Ladbrokes Australia CEO Dean Shannon said Tasmania had been chosen as the launching pad for an initiative it eventually hoped to roll-out nationwide.
"I am thrilled that the Tasmanian thoroughbred industry, which consistently punches above its weight, will be the first to benefit," he said.
"Horse ownership is a great experience and through the Ladbrokes Owners Incentive Scheme we plan to reward owners who invest and then have the joy of their horse winning for the first time."
Hall Of Fame trainer Gary White said owners would welcome additional prizemoney specifically targetting maidens.
"I'm supportive of anything that helps owners and the people I have spoken to are just rapt," he said.
The Launceston Pacing Club has secured a valuable trophy for The Leigh Plunkett, to be run at Mowbray on Sunday week.
The winner of the $14,000 mares' feature will receive a free service to the Alabar Farms stallion Vincent who stood for $5000 last season.
Vincent was a four-time group 1 winner who retired as the fastest ever three-year-old in Australasia.
He has sired numerous stakes horses and one of his sons, the Emma Stewart-trained Our Vinnie, won the 3YO at Melton on Saturday night.
The Leigh Plunkett is named of memory of one of Tasmania's leading harness figures who died from leukaemia in 2007.
Plunkett was a successful owner, trainer, driver, breeder, studmaster, farrier and administrator.
Sunday week's meeting - normally run at Devonport - also features the Latrobe and Sheffield Cups, the Devonport Belmont and Devonport Quality Free-For-All, all $14,000 races.
The same night, Tasracing and the LPC are hosting their Pacing For Pink promotion which includes a cocktail party to raise funds for the McGrath Foundation.
Apprentice Taylor Johnstone returned from a lengthy injury-enforced layoff at Tuesday's Elwick trials.
Johnstone had four rides for Scott Brunton, winning on Fear The Sting and Londiani and finishing in the minor placings on Crown And Anchor and Lordosis.
The 20-year-old hasn't ridden in a race since breaking her collarbone in a trackwork fall at Brighton in January.
However, with 21 wins for the season, she is still only seven off the lead on the apprentices' premiership.
Three-year-old filly Fear The Sting was impressive winning her 800m trial under a soft ride in 43.7 seconds.
The lightly-raced youngster has always had a rap on her and started odds-on at two of her first three starts.
She was favourite again when fourth to Miami Sun in the $75,000 Blackflash at Elwick in January at her last run before a spell.
The only winner to go quicker in Tuesday's trial session was speedy mare Gee Gee Queen Bee (43.6 seconds) in the open class division.
Mitch Ford, last season's leading Tasmanian reinsman, had his first drives since moving to New South Wales at Menangle on Tuesday.
Ford has taken up an offer to drive for leading trainer Jason Grimson.
He told the National Trot Guide that the offer "came out of the blue".
"I had just lost my claim at home when Jason rang to see if I would be interested in coming up," he said.
"I was pretty surprised but it was an opportunity I couldn't knock back."
Ford, 19, also spent eight months working for Andy and Kate Gath in Victoria at the start of his career.
"I learned a lot about how to read races and they sure put in the hours," he said.
"Now I just want to make the most of my chances in Sydney."
Ford had three drives on Tuesday, two for the Grimson stable, and they included the winner Princess Leia.
Veteran Mangalore greyhound trainer Gary Fahey won the inaugural Buckle Up Wes Tasbred final at Mowbray on Monday night with odds-on favourite Raider's Guide.
Despite being tardy to begin, Raider's Guide was too strong for a depleted six-dog field, scoring by five lengths in a personal best time of 29.48.
The Allen Clark-trained Legendary Dancer, who was also slow out, ran second with another five lengths back to the winner's kennel-mate Supreme Leader.
Fahey had another odds-on favourite land the money at Mowbray on Tuesday when Fawn Shadow led all the way in the Grade 5 over 515m, scoring by an even bigger margin than Raider's Guide.
Tuesday's meeting saw a rare triple dead-heat for third in the ninth race.
