The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Tassie stakes boost aimed at encouraging more owners

GM
By Greg Mansfield
May 16 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adachi, ridden by Brendon McCoull, wins the maiden at Elwick on Sunday. From June 1, all maiden races will carry a $2000 bonus. Picture Tasracing
Adachi, ridden by Brendon McCoull, wins the maiden at Elwick on Sunday. From June 1, all maiden races will carry a $2000 bonus. Picture Tasracing
Bridwood Bella wins last year's Leigh Plunkett. This year's race will have a $5000 service fee as a trophy.
Bridwood Bella wins last year's Leigh Plunkett. This year's race will have a $5000 service fee as a trophy.
Tasmania's leading driver of last season Mitch Ford is now hoping for success in New South Wales.
Tasmania's leading driver of last season Mitch Ford is now hoping for success in New South Wales.

The winners of all maiden thoroughbred races in Tasmania will get a $2000 bonus from June 1, effectively increasing the stake by almost 13 per cent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.