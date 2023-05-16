Acting-mayor, Matthew Garwood has announced he will run to be elected to take the position left vacant by Danny Gibson on Monday.
Cr Garwood was elected to the deputy mayor role in October 2022 despite no experience in council governance, but said his work in the community reflected his commitment and it was always something that was on the cards.
In a statement, Cr Garwood said stepping into the acting mayoral role was a part of the deputy job.
"It's part of the deputy mayor position, you have to be ready to step in at anytime," he said.
It was also announced following Cr Gibson resignation as mayor, there would be an election for mayor arranged by the Tasmanian Electoral Commission.
Mr Garwood said the community had put their trust in him when elected.
"I look forward to continuing to repay that trust in this role," he said.
Cr Garwood said he was shocked when Cr Gibson announced his resignation.
"I've known Danny a long time," he said.
"It's never nice to see anybody to go through something like this and to have seen how hard he's work to get to this point and the amount he gives to the community, it's just absolutely devastating."
Cr Garwood said he did have reservations about online backlash and trolling, like what Cr Gibson had faced, saying online could be a "scary space".
"There always is that position when putting yourself forward for anything there will be comments, you have to have somewhat a thick skin to deal with it
"Whether you're the nicest person in the entire world, there is always that chance that somebody's going to say something negative or derogatory."
Cr Garwood works at the Chilli FM radio station as content director and said should he be elected as a mayor he would have some "tough conversations".
"If I was to take on mayor, the priority would be committed to the mayoral duties and the community," he said.
With Tuesday as his first day as acting-mayor, Cr Garwood said he had been taking meetings in the Chilli offices thanks to his supportive work team.
With Thursday's upcoming meeting, Cr Garwood said he was comfortable to run the meeting thanks to the support of the Launceston council leadership team.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
