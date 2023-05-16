The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

UTAS' E.G. Stones building officially opens

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
Updated May 16 2023 - 7:52pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fairbrother project manager Luke Young, Launceston City Council's James McKee, UTAS Vice-Chancellor Professor Rufus Black, Minister for State Development, Construction and Housing Guy Barnett and Liberal Bass MHA Simon Wood at the opening of the Stone Building, UTAS Inveresk. Picture by Rod Thompson
Fairbrother project manager Luke Young, Launceston City Council's James McKee, UTAS Vice-Chancellor Professor Rufus Black, Minister for State Development, Construction and Housing Guy Barnett and Liberal Bass MHA Simon Wood at the opening of the Stone Building, UTAS Inveresk. Picture by Rod Thompson

The future of a 100-year-old building at the University of Tasmania's Inveresk campus is set in stone having undergone a transformation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.