The future of a 100-year-old building at the University of Tasmania's Inveresk campus is set in stone having undergone a transformation.
The historic E.G. Stone Building officially opened stage one of its refurbishment on Tuesday, May 16.
It is part of moving the university into its Inveresk precinct.
UTAS vice-chancellor Professor Rufus Black said it would be a headquarters for up to 150 of the university's professional staff.
"This is about a deep commitment to expanding education opportunities in the north of the state as a whole university," Professor Black said.
It is expected the building has the capacity to grow to 300 places once fully refurbished.
Professor Black said the building was a reflection of the institution's commitment to sustainability.
"100 years ago, this was a building at the height of the high carbon economy, a building of concrete that built steam engine that were run on coal," he said.
"Today, carefully reconstructed with very contemporary facilities inside it, it now provides for university's professional staff that support an enormously important sustainability agenda to make Tasmania a model for the world.
"This is a huge transformation."
He said it was a project for the whole community.
"It has been the Commonwealth and the state and the local council and the university coming together about a bigger vision for what we can make happen in education here in Launceston as part of our ongoing commitment to what education can do to transform Tasmania's future," Professor Black said.
The refurbishment of the Stone Building was conducted with the support of the federal, state and local government.
The state government chipped in $60 million to the project, and Minister for State Development, Construction and Housing Guy Barnett said it had contributed to work for 274 individuals in the first stage over the previous 12 months.
"This is a vision in action," Mr Barnett said on the building.
"Inveresk and the University of Tasmania, the transformation is taking place. We're very proud of that, we're pleased to be a partner."
The Stone Building is one of five being refurbished or constructed as part of the university's relocation to Inveresk. The project is now worth $304 million and is being delivered by UTAS and all three levels of government under the $570 million Launceston City Deal.
The next stage of the move into the heart of Launceston is the River's Edge building, which will become a hub for humanities, social sciences and educations.
Professor Black said the building was around a month away.
Next year, the university is planning to open a site called "The Shed", and it will be a facility for sciences and allied health.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
