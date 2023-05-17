Launceston Tornadoes have the chance to turn their season around with Riley Lupfer's mum Jenny cheering them on from America.
The NBL1 South outfit will venture to the mainland this weekend for their match-ups against Dandenong Rangers and Sandringham Sabres.
The former is on Saturday at 6pm and latter is on Sunday at 12pm.
Launceston, sitting in 15th, have a 3-6 win-loss record and they take on the 13th and 10th placed sides.
"My mum will stay up until 4am watching games no matter what," Lupfer said.
"So (my family and friends) are happy to see me play again, they say I'm their 'hobby'.
"When I wasn't playing (basketball) they were a bit bored so now they can all stay up, watch and keep up with me so it's been nice."
The shooting guard, who hails from Spokane in Washington state, added her mum's commitment never wavered.
"Even when I play down the coast and it's just live stats and she can't even watch, she'll do it," she said.
"She loves our commentators, the commentators are way different here than America so she finds that nice."
Lupfer said her family was keen to make the trip across the globe to watch the Torns in action.
"My grandparents would love to, my mum would love to, they just haven't selected a date yet," she said.
Point guard Micah Simpson battled a sore big toe as the Tornadoes fell 86-55 to Geelong United at Elphin Sports Centre last weekend.
Captain Keely Froling said it was a learning curve for the young group.
"It was a disappointing game last week, we probably didn't come out ready to play and Geelong had scouted us really well and they had played us really well," she said.
She realises the upcoming double-header presents as a great opportunity.
"They're two good teams but we can compete with anyone on the day if we play how we want to play," she said.
"We're going to be focusing on how we can play and what we can do well. When we play well as a team we compete with the likes of Bendigo and those top teams."
Froling shed light on what the Tornadoes could improve on.
"Defensively, teams are scoring too many points right now," she said.
"And it's just having poise on our offence. Sometimes it feels like we're a bit rushed and that happens when you're a young inexperienced team. They're all things we expected but now we've got to make the adjustment."
Froling said she gave Tahanee Bennell a shoutout at the post-game function last weekend.
"She's coming back from an ACL injury and she hasn't been able to play but she's still such a big part of this team and she's doing so much rehab off the court," she said.
"She's keeping really fit and she's almost there and she brings this energy and great vibe to the team.
"It's hard when you're rehabbing an injury, I've there been there before and sometimes you feel a bit lost on the sideline.
"(We're) not seeing it on the court what she's doing but off the court she's been really incredible."
Froling wasn't sure when Bennell would return.
"We don't know if she'll be back or not this season but even the fact she's putting in all that work and still coming to training twice a week from the coast - I think that's a pretty big thing," she said.
