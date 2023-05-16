Tasmania Police will conduct a statewide enforcement Day of Action tomorrow, May 17, targeting the "fatal five" as part of National Road Safety Week.
Police Inspector Kathy Bennett said police across the state will be increasing high visibility patrols and conducting targeted operations as part of the blitz.
"Our goal is to ensure everyone on the road is following the rules, so we can all be safer," she said.
"Across all areas of the state we'll be cracking down on those dangerous fatal five offences including speeding, seat belts, mobile phone use and drink and drug driving."
"This is about showing those who do the wrong thing that dangerous driving and irresponsible road behaviour will not be tolerated."
Inspector Bennet said 12 people have lost their lives in Tasmanian road crashes this year, and close to 140 serious injuries.
"Road safety is everyone's responsibility, and we need to work together and follow the rules to prevent crashes and keep our roads safe," she said.
Police encourage Tasmanians to take the National Road Safety Week pledge to Drive So Others Survive online at roadsafetyweek.com.au.
