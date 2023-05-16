City of Launceston council's extensive event sponsorship will be voted on at the upcoming council meeting.
For the 2023-24 small events round one, there are eight events totally $27,750 in grants.
However, due to the amount requested being higher than the budget, five events had their budget request reduced by 18 per cent.
The scores the applications received which determined how much of their requested funding they would receive was determined by a panel.
Events are based on the community participation, creativity and innovation, economic drive, tourism and usage of assets.
Some events in the grant round include Launceston Harmony Day, Soggy Bottom Regatta and Brixhibition.
For major events, there are several events for the first round for 2023-24, totally $74,000.
These two projects are the City of Launceston Lions Club Christmas parade, being grated $8000. The other is the agriCULTURED event, which requested $20,000 but $15,000 has been recommended.
Other major events include Tamar Valley Peace Festival, Tasmanian Breath of Fresh Air Film Festival, and Tamar Valley Cycling Challenge.
The Major Event Sponsorship round 1 delivered a multitude of quality Major Event applications, similar to the small events, there was a higher than budget request for funds ($165,090), nine events scoring lower on their application had their budget reduced by 38 per cent.
Major signature events, totally $200,000, have amounts from from the Major Signature Event Sponsorship budget for 2023-24, 2024-25 and 2025-26 financial years.
These include $60,000 for Festivale, $30,000 for Encore Theatre Company, $45,000 for Junction Arts and more.
Councillor Andrew Palmer who is on the committee abstained for the assessment of the Tasmania Open DanceSport Championship which has been granted $18,200.
Other councillors on Event Sponsorship Assessment Panel include chair Lindi McMahon and Matthew Garwood.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
