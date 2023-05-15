Those planning to go bushwalking on Tuesday have been advised to reconsider.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a bushwalkers weather alert for Tuesday, May 16.
BOM has forecast for snow to fall as low as 700 metres in the western and central plateau.
Tasmania Police said anyone deciding to go bushwalking needed to make sure they were properly prepared with equipment and experienced for the snow, wind and unusually cold conditions predicted.
Cradle Valley, Liawenee and New Pelion Hut are all forecast to reach a max of five degrees on Tuesday, with showers or snow expected.
Meanwhile Ben Lomond is expected to reach a max of two degrees, with morning snow.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
