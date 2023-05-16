Launceston Kart Club hosted its second annual Saturday Night Lights event featuring the Phil Goss Memorial and attracted the largest number of competitors seen at any event in Tasmania this year.
A field of 85 convened at the Archerville circuit for what would be an action-packed day of racing with weather conditions the complete opposite to last year's torrential rain.
Track conditions remained reliable throughout the event with two drivers breaking the lap record in their respective classes.
This year's Phil Goss Memorial saw a strong field of 11 drivers competing in the 21-lap feature race which was run under the same format as 2022 after its raging success.
The event started with the second annual pole shuffle which was even more popular than last year with spectators lining the fences to see which driver would gain the most positions after their original grid draw.
This year was dominated by former Targa Tasmania winner Jason White who moved forward seven positions with Shane Stonehouse the only other driver to move up the grid, gaining two positions to start from pole.
The race will go down as the most epic seen in the event's 15 years and Phil Goss would have enjoyed sitting up there watching the guys go to battle under the brightly-lit circuit.
When the lights went out, it was White who got the better start, taking the lead from the outside into turn one closely followed by Stonehouse, Matty Mayne and 2022 winner Anthony McCullagh.
White's kart was dialled in for the first three laps with several spectators thinking it was his to lose but Stonehouse had other ideas, slowly chipping away at the lead which had snuck out to 1.5 seconds.
Stonehouse made his move on lap nine which allowed Mayne and McCullagh to tack onto the train and make it a four-way battle. White reclaimed the lead on lap 11 but would be passed straight back a lap later.
For the next three laps, the four drivers remained nose to tail, never separated by more than a second.
Lap 15 is when the real action started with White and Mayne tag teaming to get past Stonehouse before a lap later Mayne took the lead away from White.
Lap 18 saw the race turned on its head with Mayne getting caught in lapped traffic allowing White up the inside into turn one which resulted in Mayne's day ending in the tyre wall.
This was the opportunity that both Stonehouse and McCullagh had been patiently waiting for.
White recovered quickly to tack onto the back of McCullagh and pass him a lap later, but the damage was done as Stonehouse had gapped both drivers by over a second. He greeted the chequered flag first to win his fifth Phil Goss Memorial in six years and his first since the event reverted back to the original 21-lap feature race.
White crossed the line in second place, 1.054 seconds behind. McCullagh was third, putting up a valiant effort in defending his 2022 win.
It was said at presentations that McCullagh had lent Stonehouse his best engine for the event in what was a true sign of sportsmanship which was one of Goss's most valued traits as a competitor.
Former state champion Malcolm Watson finished fourth, moving up five positions from the start of the race.
Racing returns to Archerville for the KA3 Cup incorporating the third annual Bec Wyatt Memorial on Sunday, June 18.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.