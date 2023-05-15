Students from Scotch Oakburn College have successfully competed in a notable Chinese language and performance competition this month.
The competition is called the Tasmanian Hanyuqiao Chinese Speaking & Performance Competition and is organised by the Chinese Language Teaching Association of Tasmania.
The competition is unique is it has both a language and cultural component.
Contestants were required to deliver one speech and to perform either Chinese songs, musical instruments, dance, folk music, acrobatics, calligraphy, painting or martial arts,
Three Year 11 students from Scotch Oakburn competed this year - Matilda Legro, Xavier, Nesbit and Stephanie Dunphy.
In addition to their speech, they gave various cultural performances in calligraphy, tea pouring and piano.
Xavier Nesbit composed an original arrangement of a popular Chinese song for his cultural component.
He achieved first place in the competition and has been invited to represent Tasmania as a participant in the Nation competition in Brisbane.
The winners from the National round will have a chance to compete in a worldwide competition China.
Their teacher Lutong Cordell said that the school wanted students to gain experiences outside the classroom and see other competitors and language learners.
Scotch Oakburn offers two other languages to its students - Japanese and French.
Head of Languages, Leigh Cordell said that interest in all three languages was strong.
Australia's engagement with Asia is strong motivator for students to choose Asian langauges, Mr Cordell said.
There are a lot of tangible benefits to learning an Asian langugage such as trade and tourism, he said.
"We're very lucky to have such passionate language learners in the class," Mrs Cordell said.
"We hope they can continue their passion after they finish school."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.