Cricket Tasmania chairman David Boon has attempted to clarify what cricket content might be played at Hobart's proposed new stadium.
A large grin developed under the former Test batsman's distinctive moustache when asked about the subject at a Bellerive Oval press conference on Monday.
With the AFL insisting the stadium must have a roof, there have been conflicting reports about whether international cricket will be allowed to be played there.
"I honestly think it's a little bit convoluted at the minute," Boon admitted.
"From our respect and the inquiries that I've made with the ICC, at the moment white-ball cricket has been played under a roof before, and successfully, in Melbourne so I don't think there will be an issue with that.
"However, Test cricket has never been played under a roof. So it is my understanding that a testing process may have to take place if there was a roof to see how the red ball would react and the pitch as well."
Boon said Cricket Tasmania is "very open-minded" about the proposed stadium and its possible impact on Bellerive.
"As we have said many times in the past, we are supportive of the new stadium, we would love to see cricket played there but essentially our conversations with the government at the moment are around enabling the construction of that ground to be approved for cricket.
"There's so many balls in the air at the moment that we're just trying to be prepared and ready and assist where is reasonably expected."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.