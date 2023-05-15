The Examiner
Cricket Tasmania chairman David Boon clarifies stadium content

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated May 15 2023 - 3:26pm, first published 2:49pm
The proposed roof stadium in Hobart.
The proposed roof stadium in Hobart.

Cricket Tasmania chairman David Boon has attempted to clarify what cricket content might be played at Hobart's proposed new stadium.

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

