Matthew Garwood to become acting mayor following Danny Gibson's resignation

Following the resignation of Launceston mayor Danny Gibson on Monday, deputy mayor Matthew Garwood will become acting mayor of the City of Launceston effective immediately.
The City of Launceston Council said Cr Garwood would remain acting mayor until a new election for mayor can be arranged by the Tasmanian Electoral Commission (TEC).
The council says it would work with the TEC over the coming weeks to finalise the process, and more details would be provided as they came to hand.
READ MORE:
According to the TEC protocol, when a mayor resigns from the council, the vacancy is filled by dual by-elections: one for the mayor and one for a councillor.
However, as Cr Gibson would continue to serve as a councillor at the City of Launceston following a leave period, only a mayoral by-election will be held.
Electors will vote from the current councillors who wish to run for mayor, and the candidate who obtains a majority of votes will be elected as the new mayor of Launceston.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.