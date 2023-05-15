Danny Gibson, the 77th mayor of Launceston, was first elected to the City of Launceston council in October 2011.
Back then, council elections were held every two years with half of a council's elected members having to fight for their seat every four years. Cr Gibson was the fourth candidate elected in that election, winning 1258 primary votes before the flow of votes from excluded candidates.
In the 2014 election, he scored almost 2000 primaries and almost 1500 primaries four years later.
It was in this election in 2018 that Cr Gibson toppled former deputy mayor Rob Soward from the position in a highly contested race which included deputy mayor candidates Hugh McKenzie, Andrea Dawkins and Simon Wood.
Cr Gibson led the election for deputy mayor convincely from the start, winning more than 4800 primary votes.
It was in this campaign that he spoke out about bullying and online harassment directed towards him.
Cr Gibson put up his hand for mayor in 2022 with the support for ongoing mayor Albert van Zetten.
He won almost 15,000 primary votes in this election in the mayoral election - almost double that of his closest opponent Tim Walker.
The 2022 election was the first time that voting was compulsory.
Aside from a career in local government, he has had a long and successful career in youth theatre and musical theatre that began in high school days at St Patrick's College.
More recently, Cr Gibson directed the highly praised Priscilla: Queen of the Desert for Theatre North.
He is well-known for organising and being the master of ceremonies for some key events in Launceston including Carols by Candlelight and the Australian Musical Theatre Festival.
Cr Gibson has been involved in work with Stage Right Youth Theatre, the Launceston Musical Society and Encore Theatre Company.
He has previously been employed by The Examiner Newspaper and at schools and colleges in Launceston.
