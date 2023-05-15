Two of the region's long-serving police officers permanently swapped roles this week in a move by the district to "bring a wealth of experience and perspectives to new units."
Launceston Detective Inspector Nathan Johnston and Inspector In Charge Craig Fox officially began their new responsibilities on Monday, May 15.
Detective Inspector Johnston has spent two decades with Tasmania Police, starting his career in Launceston as a constable before being stationed across the state's north, where he developed a strong passion for community.
In his new role, he will take charge of Launceston's Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB).
"It's great to have an opportunity to take on this role," he said.
"I'm excited to be running those larger investigations and being in charge of reducing crime within the community.
"At the end of the day, our focus is making people feel safer in their home and focusing on crimes that affect our community."
Detective Inspector Johnston hopes to concentrate heavily on firearm and drug problems within the region and "helping the community in any way we can."
Detective Inspector Johnston exchanged places with Inspector in charge Fox - a 28-year veteran who has served in the northern and north-western districts - who will now helm the Launceston station's uniform division, the largest police division in the state, which oversees 107 operational officers.
"My role as Inspector In Charge of uniform is being responsible for Launceston's 24-hour police response," Inspector Fox said.
"Traditionally, the region is a training station with a number of recruits coming here, and our role is to train them for their first two or three years.
"It's very much a young, fresh training area with a high motivation level, and that's a space I'm really looking forward to working in."
At the Launceston Station, both CIB and uniform divisions are working one floor apart, and both Inspectors believe the changing of roles will only serve to strengthen what is already a closely-knit district.
"CIB and uniform working together hand in hand is a real bonus for the region," Inspector Fox said.
"People need to be safe in public, and that's what all officers are concerned with, whether the public is shopping or going out on a Saturday night."
Northern District Commander for Tasmania Police Kate Chambers said the cross-pollination of skills provided by a permanent role reversal like this was invaluable.
"We have someone with a depth of experience in the Criminal Investigation Branch coming into Uniform and guiding and directing that division - that's a huge advantage," Commander Chambers said.
"We will have officers in Uniform gaining from the strong influence of Inspector Fox and the CIB gaining the experience of Detective Inspector Johnston."
General news reporter at The Examiner, recently moved from Far North Queensland. Send tips to declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
