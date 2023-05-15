Road safety experts on Monday warned that the state's road fatalities so far this year were trending upwards, and could be worse than last year's 51 road deaths if the trend continued.
RACT chief executive officer Mark Mugnaioni said he was worried because, although the number of road fatalities so far this year - 12 - was less than this time last year, the trend has been heading up in recent weeks.
"Last year we saw 51 Tasmanians die on our roads and 268 people involved in serious incidents. This year while we were supposed to be getting better, figures are actually trending worse," Mr Mugnaioni said.
That was despite "massive amounts" spent on improving road infrastructure, and campaigns by Tasmania Police and the Road Safety Advisory Council.
"This year and last year, our road safety numbers should have been going down .... but despite all of these activities, our road trauma statistics are getting worse,'' he said.
The death toll was slightly better than last year, but the serious injury rate was much worse, he said.
As Road Safety Week began, he said it was critical that Tasmanian drivers pay attention and keep safety at the top of their mind in order to reverse the state's woeful road death record.
"This week we'll be asking everyone to take the pledge to drive so others survive," he said.
The campaign launch in Hobart included a ground display featuring hundreds of ribbons representing last year's deaths and injuries on the road.
The figure of 6060 represented the number of Tasmanians killed on the road over the past century, since the RACT began operating.
Mr Mugnaioni said 6060 was a "very large number", and he wanted to use it to highlight to the Tasmanian people that road safety was an ongoing issue - not just yearly figures.
"We really want people to be shocked out of their complacency."
Road Safety Advisory Council chair Scott Tilyard said road trauma created a ripple effect in Tasmania, especially in smaller communities, and needed to be addressed.
"Sadly, we've already lost 12 lives on our roads so far this year, and while that's below the number of fatalities of last year, overall, our serious crashes are up by about 11 per cent compared to this stage of last year," he said.
Assistant Commissioner Adrian Bodnar said the state's road toll was disappointing also because many of the accidents were avoidable.
"Purely by people slowing down, paying attention, not drinking and driving, or if you're tired, then pull over and have a rest. It's frustrating because so many crashes are avoidable," he said.
The launch came just days after a Kingston woman was caught driving erratically and later found to have a blood alcohol reading of 0.301 - about six times the legal limit.
Mr Bodnar said cases like that were "disappointing".
The campaign launch also followed last week's federal budget, which stripped about $350 million from the state's federal road funding next year and over the following four years.
"Now is not the time to cut investment in our road network given Tasmania has the highest road toll of any Australian state. We need more investment, not less," Mr Mugnaioni said.
