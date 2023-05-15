SO, against the wishes of 70 per cent of the Tasmanian population, it seems to be a done deal! The PM has announced $65m for UTAS stadium to bring the capacity to 21,000. Then he announces that the Hobart stadium will be built with a capacity of 23,000. I bet my bottom dollar that more people will attend UTAS rather than drive for 5 hours from up the coast to Hobart! I also predict that in 10-15 years this monolithic edifice gracing Macquarie Point will have the epitaph of 'Rockliff's White Elephant! What a disgrace that he bowed down before the AFL's blackmail.