No excuse for conversion ban delay

On May 17th 2022, the Tasmanian Law Reform Institute recommended a ban on LGBTIQA+ conversion practices in Tasmania. Soon after, Premier Rockliff committed to ending practices but one year on there still has been no action.
Meanwhile, conversion practices continue to cause harm in Tasmania.
Horrifying accounts of this harm from Tasmanian conversion survivors like Bronwyn Larkins and Glen Worrell have been supported by university studies. These studies revealed one in 20 LGBTQIA+ Tasmanians have undergone formal conversion practices.
The research also found conversion survivors are up to four times more likely to have PTSD and attempted suicide than other LGBTIQA+ people. The TLRI also heard from a Launceston clergyman who said he is currently conducting conversion practices.
These shocking facts have led many mainstream health bodies, including the AMA, to call for conversion to be banned.
The delay so far has not only meant conversion practices continue, but that Tasmania is falling further behind other states.
Queensland, Victoria and the ACT already have conversion bans and in the last year SA, NSW, and WA have all committed to ending conversion practices.
The delay has also given rise to a misinformation campaign about conversion legislation. Opponents say exceptions should be made so that trans and gender diverse folk can still be subjected to conversion practices.
This is based on the myth that being trans or gender diverse is some kind of sinful or ideological choice.
I know from my own life experience that being trans is a core part of me that can't be changed by people praying over me or refusing to provide gender affirming care.
All such mistreatment does is inflict pain.
Opponents of a ban on conversion practices have also misleadingly claimed that parental authority, doctors' rights, and expressions of faith would be suppressed.
However, the TLRI made clear in its recommendations that none of these would be affected. Some opponents say only coercive conversion practices should be banned.
This ignores the fact that victims of conversion practices cannot give informed consent because they are never told such practices don't work and cause deep harm.
The government has heard the personal stories and seen the empirical evidence.
It is now time for the Premier to fulfil his commitment.
