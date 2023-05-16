The Examiner
National Opinion

No excuse for conversion ban delay

May 17 2023 - 4:00am
On May 17th 2022, the Tasmanian Law Reform Institute recommended a ban on LGBTIQA+ conversion practices in Tasmania. Soon after, Premier Rockliff committed to ending practices but one year on there still has been no action.

