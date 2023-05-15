The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Harness racing remains under fire on social media

GM
By Greg Mansfield
May 15 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maebee was one of four winners for Gareth Rattray on another eventful night of harness racing at Mowbray on Sunday. Picture by Stacey Lear
Maebee was one of four winners for Gareth Rattray on another eventful night of harness racing at Mowbray on Sunday. Picture by Stacey Lear
Stewards queried the riding tactics on Melbourne Cup favourite White Marlin at Flemington on Saturday.
Stewards queried the riding tactics on Melbourne Cup favourite White Marlin at Flemington on Saturday.
Loco, part-owned in Tasmania, was a game fourth in Saturday's $500,000 South Australian Derby.
Loco, part-owned in Tasmania, was a game fourth in Saturday's $500,000 South Australian Derby.

Harjeet was outstanding winning the $20,000 Launceston Mile at Mowbray on Sunday night but it was some of the other races that attracted the most attention on social media.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.