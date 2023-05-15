Harjeet was outstanding winning the $20,000 Launceston Mile at Mowbray on Sunday night but it was some of the other races that attracted the most attention on social media.
With former NSW chief steward Ray Murrihy still in the process of conducting a review into race-fixing and animal welfare allegations raised by the ABC, one of the more witty posts was: "Hope Ray stayed up to watch them".
The tactics employed in one race in particular led to comments such as "that is just blatant" and "amazed anyone does try to bet on them".
Obviously, some keyboard warriors talk through their pockets and others jump at shadows but the bottom line is that harness racing has an image problem that is not going to go away any time soon.
Murrihy's report is not due to be completed for another seven weeks and, even then, it's hard to imagine what he can do or say that will restore public confidence in the short term.
In the meantime, focusing on the positive, trainer Todd Rattray had a memorial birthday on Sunday, winning with Maebee and Magician as well as Harjeet.
"He can go pretty good when he wants to," the trainer said of Maebee who pushed through from the second row to find the early lead and narrowly held out stablemate Mucho Mover for his fifth career win.
"His last few runs have been quite good, so hopefully he can keep improving," Rattray told the Tasracing web site.
Harjeet and Maebee both looked hard to beat on form but Rattray said he was even more confident of winning with Magician who started at $6.00.
"The way he worked through the week, I thought he was going to be our best chance (for the night)," the trainer said.
Magician has won six of his 12 starts and it would have been seven but for being relegated from first to last for causing interference in the inaugural Sinbad Bay final at Mowbray last year.
Maebee and Magician were both driven by the trainer's brother Gareth who finished the meeting with four winners.
Prominent Spreyton thoroughbred trainer Liandra Gray has been fined $4000 by stewards after being found guilty of mistreating a horse.
Gray was found to have breached ARR 231 which states that a person in charge of a horse "must not fail at any time to take such reasonable steps as necessary to alleviate any pain being inflicted on or being suffered by the horse."
The particulars of the charge were that on January 2 at Spreyton one of Gray's horses cast itself on a post in the stalls and, after being freed, she rode it when it was "lame and suffering pain."
As such, she failed to provide adequate treatment in a timely manner to ensure the welfare of the horse, as required by the rules.
Stewards said that they had received feedback from witnesses to the incident.
It's understood that one of the witnesses, a senior participant, put a strongly-worded complaint in writing to the Office Of Racing Integrity.
Gray had $2000 of her fine wholly suspended on condition she doesn't offend again in the next two years.
Three of the state's most senior jockeys fell foul of the whip rules at Elwick on Sunday.
Siggy Carr was fined $600 for using the whip 10 times prior to the 100m on Costero, Brendon McCoull $300 for using the whip nine times prior to the 100m on Hewie and Anthony Darmanin $100 for using the whip in consecutive strides on Lady Vuitton.
Victorian stewards reported that Tasmanian galloper Tsunami Sam pulled up lame after his below-par performance at Cranbourne on Friday night.
The Scott Brunton-trained gelding couldn't get on the track from a wide draw but nonetheless was disappointing according to rider Codi Jordan.
The Tasmanian apprentice said Tsunami Sam travelled well but didn't finish off the race. He was beaten almost eight lengths.
A post-race veterinary examination revealed the gelding to be lame in the off hind leg and a veterinary clearance will be required.
Tsunami Sam had been scratched at the barriers prior to his previous scheduled engagement at Warrnambool when it was discovered he wasn't shod in accordance with the rules.
Stewards opened an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding his withdrawal but have not yet posted their findings.
Jockey Jordan Childs' riding tactics were put under the microscope after Melbourne Cup favourite White Marlin was beaten in the $500,000 Andrew Ramsden at Flemington on Saturday.
White Marlin, part-owned in Tasmania, led but was easily overhauled by Lunar Flare who went on to win by 5-1/2 lengths.
When questioned by stewards, Childs said he had been instructed to set a genuine speed if left in front and he was aware the tempo had been "reasonably strong".
However he said White Marlin travelled well and in a nice rhythm but did not quicken as well as he had previously on softer tracks.
Trainer Gai Waterhouse said she was satisfied with the ride and the horse's performance.
However the respected Racenet web site was highly critical of the ride saying: "You just can't go that quick in front and expect to have anything left in the home straight. He was amazing to hold onto second after looking gone at the top of the straight."
The Herald Sun went further, stating: "(set) impossible task, going 39.3 lengths faster than standard comparison time to the 800m mark."
Suffice to say, White Marlin's defeat goes straight into the "forgive file".
Promising stayer Loco, also part-owned in Tasmania could be another leading player in the spring after his good fourth in the SA Derby.
He was beaten only 2-1/4 lengths after laying in under pressure in the straight.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
