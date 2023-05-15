Northern performers picked in initial squad

Tasmania's initial state men's squad has been released ahead of their first match against Queensland on July 1 at North Hobart Oval.
With all seven clubs in the Tasmanian State League as well as three from the NWFL in the 41-man sqaud, all regions have been represented.
There were 11 Northern players selected; seven coming from Launceston and four from North Launceston.
For the Blues, Bailey Gillow, Jobi Harper, Jake Hinds, Jayden Hinds, Liam Jones, Brodie Palfreyman and Ryan Tyrrell.
For the Bombers, Jack Avent, Brad Cox-Goodyer, Brandon Leary and Alex Lee.
Following the announcement, men's coach Maverick Weller said: "Representing your state is such an honour and this group of players have put their hand up to be strongly considered to wear the famous map.
"We have a healthy mix of youth, experience and skill-sets in this squad and believe we have the nucleus of a team that will compete strongly and make Tasmanians proud at North Hobart Oval.
"We've closely observed competitions across the state to begin season 2023 and have picked this squad largely based on the form these players have shown to this point.
"Today's announcement doesn't shut the door on other players with aspirations. We will continue to closely observe and monitor form in the coming weeks and will bring additional players into our squad for consideration if needed.
"We're under 50 days away, and I just can't wait to get stuck into it."
Weller later said the prospect of being involved with Tasmania at the VFL level in future years would provide extra motivation for the players.
"A lot of players would have that in the back of their mind ... those players understand that the Tassie footy environment is evolving and they want to be a part of it and this is their first opportunity to put their foot forward," he said.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
