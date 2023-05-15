TSL votes: House's grand return, Bombers' clean sweep

Launceston's Jamieson House has not skipped a beat during his return match against Lauderdale in the Tasmanian State League.
After changing his mind about returning to the NWFL, House wore the navy blue guernsey for the first time this season and did not take any time to readjust, putting in a best-on-ground performance in his team's 9.12 (66) to 8.11 (59) win.
House kicked a goal to go with a prolific 33 disposals, 10 clearances and 11 tackles.
Blues coach Mitch Thorp spoke glowingly of House's return following the win.
"He's a fit, professional young lad and he's probably the fittest he's been and we plugged him straight back into the midfield which he hasn't really played for the past four or five years with us," he said.
Also in the votes at Lauderdale Oval were the Bombers' Bryce Walsh with two and the Blues' Arie Schumacher, who also kicked a major.
Elsewhere, North Launceston unsurprisingly claimed a clean-sweep in the votes following their 17.12 (114) to 5.10 (40) win against Glenorchy.
Connor Leeflang picked up a vote and Ben Simpson two with each putting in solid performances, however, player of the match was handed to Jack Aherne, with the key forward's four majors setting up the win.
North Launceston coach Brad Cox-Goodyer spoke about Aherne's efforts following Saturday's match.
"He was great at centre half-forward and kicked four goals in the first half," he said.
Aherne's three votes puts him in joint-third on the leaderboard, behind Kingborough's Jack Tomkinson on nine votes and Clarence's Sam Green on seven.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
