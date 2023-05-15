International cricket is returning to Tasmania with the state set to host both national Twenty20 teams.
It will be the first time an Australian men's team has played in the state since the historic fifth Ashes Test match two years earlier.
In announcing their international fixtures for the 2023-24 summer, Cricket Australia confirmed two matches will be held at Bellerive Oval.
Australia's reigning women's world champions will stage a rematch of the 2023 ICC T20 World Cup final when they take on South Africa in a T20i on Tuesday, January 30, before the Australian men host the big-hitting West Indies in another T20 encounter on Friday, February 9.
It will be the first time both Australian teams have played fixtures in Tasmania since the 2015-16 season.
Cricket Tasmania chairman David Boon said the announcement was great news for Tasmanian cricket fans.
"It will be fantastic to welcome both the national men's and women's cricket teams to Tasmania this summer," Boon said.
"Both teams have won World Cups in the T20 format in the past 18 months, so it's fantastic that Tasmanian sports fans have the opportunity to watch these world-class teams in action live.
"As an organisation, we continue to work with Cricket Australia to ensure we have premium international content here each summer, so the fact that we have both of Australia's national teams playing here for the first time in eight years is a really positive step forward."
Cricket Tasmania members will receive exclusive access to the Eastern Shore venue's members' area for both matches. For non-members, tickets will be available from Wednesday (May 17).
Bellerive Oval last hosted international cricket on Australia Day this year when the national women's team defeated Pakistan in a T20i.
Last October, the venue staged five non-Australia matches in the men's T20 World Cup with a biggest crowd of 2960 for Scotland versus Zimbabwe. Its last scheduled One-Day International - against New Zealand in March 2020 - was abandoned without a ball being bowled.
In January 2022, Tasmania secured the fifth Ashes Test match when COVID precautions prevented Perth hosting the contest. The match was over in three days and drew a restricted-access combined attendance of 25,801.
The venue's highest crowd for a T20i dates back to its first when 15,495 watched Australia play West Indies in 2010. The attendance of 16,719 for the visit of England in 2003 represents the ODI benchmark while Big Bash League matches still top the attendance records with two in 2016 representing the only time a crowd has exceeded 18,000.
An attendance of 6310 watched Port Adelaide thrash North Melbourne by 70 points in Saturday's AFL match.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
