Advocacy groups are calling for more to be done to get national and state road death tolls back on track, as current crash rates are diverging from nationally-agreed targets.
Signed by all state and territory leaders in 2021, the National Road Safety Strategy has a goal of reducing the number of road fatalities by half and cutting the number of serious crashes by 30 per cent before 2030.
Fifty-one people died on Tasmanian roads in 2022, and 12 have died so far in 2023.
Fatal crashes are trending lower in 2023, however, total crashes have increased about 11 per cent, according to the Road Safety Advisory Council.
Australian Automobile Association managing director Michael Bradley repeated calls for state governments to provide more detailed crash statistics in order to receive federal funding.
"Road deaths have increased over the past five years, and a lack of road trauma data reporting makes it difficult to understand the reasons for this trend and to identify the measures needed to prevent them," he said.
"The unwillingness of governments to collect or report data needed to measure targets undermines the strategy's credibility and inhibits an evidence-based response to Australia's worsening road safety performance.''
The AAA reports road fatality statistics quarterly and compares figures on a rolling 12-month basis.
According to the AAA, the March 2023 figure was 9.1 per cent higher than the March 2022 one and was proportionally 65.5 per cent higher than the strategy target.
The Tasmanian Government has previously resisted the AAA's calls, with Infrastructure Minister Michael Ferguson saying in April that federal funding should be directly related to improving infrastructure and road safety programs.
The RACT has also called for greater investment in road safety after the recent federal budget included measures to divert unspent funds from the Road Safety Program.
Tasmania was due to receive $322 million in funding over eight years when the program was launched in 2021, however, the majority was to be spent after 2025.
Speaking at the launch of National Road Safety week in Launceston on May 14, RACT Group chief executive Mark Mugnaioni called on the Australian Government to reinstate the funding.
"We know that safer roads save lives," Mr Mugnaioni said.
"This is a decision that we know will cost Tasmanian lives.
"We urgently call on the federal government to explain to Tasmanians exactly which roads they don't feel need to be improved from a safety perspective and exactly which lives they are choosing to put at risk."
