Mother's Day this year was always going to be a little different for Natasha Lane, knowing she would not only celebrate as a daughter but as a new mum too.
Ms Lane gave birth to her firstborn, Jacob Krushka, on April 20 and has been in the NICU ward over the past three weeks.
"We've had our ups and downs, but when he looks at you with those beautiful blue eyes, it makes it all worth it," she said.
"Being in the ward has helped us set up a routine and learn so many new things."
Forty-three years earlier, Ms Lane's mother, Julie Lane, was in the same position she is now: A first-time mother being interviewed by The Examiner on Mother's Day.
"It is so funny, my Mum was here at the LGH with me on Mother's Day in 1980, and we had our photo taken for the paper," she said.
"It is funny how things come full circle. I've seen that photo so many times over the years, but now I understand why it was so special for Mum."
