Summerdale Primary School students visited Hagley on Friday for a session aimed at inspiring young people to get involved in agricultural innovation.
Topics included chicken and egg production, cattle, biosecurity and data collection.
The children were prompted to consider how aspects of farm work can be automated.
They were encouraged to come up with their own designs for ways in which farm tasks could be improved.
The hands-on session at Hagley was designed to give them ideas. It will be followed by two sessions in their classrooms to refine their ideas and solutions for farm work.
Summerdale is the sixth school group to participate. The project will be completed in June and will take 10 school groups through the program.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.