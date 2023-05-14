Young mothers took to Riverbend Park at Invermay to spend time with their families for Mother's Day on Sunday, May 14.
Newstead mother Lucy Milick was enjoying a morning at the park with her daughter Emilie, partner Aziz and their extended family.
"I'm enjoying the nice sunshine after having some breakfast at the Silo," Mrs Milick said.
"Then I'll be taking it easy."
Taking it easy was also the order of the day for Launceston's Jaime McCarthy, who was at the park with her young son Walter and had been spoiled with a jumper and some shoes.
Some families had travelled from further afield to visit their family in Launceston, like Tarleeya who came from Burnie with her six-year-old daughter Kyella.
The pair were planning to have a family lunch at Cataract on Paterson, and Tarleeya said she had been given some very nice gifts.
"I got spoiled, I got a bracelet," she said.
"Kyella also made me a lovely candle holder."
